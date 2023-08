Prakash Raj is in hot water over his post on Chandrayaan 3. The actor who has won over fans with his superb performances now has a FIR filed against him. Members of Hindu organisations in Karnataka have filed a case against the star in a police station in the Bagalkot district. This is for his mocking tweet on the Chandrayaan 3 mission. Prakash Raj had shared an image which did not impress even people from the opposition. Many found it in very bad taste. Netizens called out the actor for mocking the efforts of scientists at ISRO. Chandrayaan 3 is a prestigious project for the Indian Government. Also Read - Prakash Raj heavily slammed for his ‘first picture from Moon' post, netizens say, ‘shameful to mock ISRO’

Prakash Raj reacts on the backlash

The actor tweeted after receiving immense criticism on Twitter. He said he was referring to the Kerala chai wala cartoon but does not understand who exactly got offended. The image used by him is decades old. People have been quick to brand him as a traitor. Also Read - RIP Sarath Babu: Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar condole the demise of the Annamalai star

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 a matter of prestige Also Read - Prakash Raj slams Tripura's BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for watching po*n during Assembly, 'BlueJP, Shame'

Trending Now

Chandrayaan 3 is one of the passion projects of ISRO. The Vikram Lander is supposed to reach the moon tomorrow at around 6.04 pm. If it lands safely on the lunar pole of the moon, it will be a historic moment for ISRO. The spacecraft took off from the base at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Kareena Kapoor Khan today said that she will be watching the landing along with her kids Jeh and Taimur. She said that her heart had filled with pride as an Indian. Many other celebs have also praised the efforts of the Government.