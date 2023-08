After Chandrayaan 3 softly landed on the moon, everyone in India has been feeling extremely proud of ISRO and the team behind this achievement. Many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others appreciated ISRO and the scientists for making every Indian proud. Since the landing, everyone has taken to social media to wish to celebrate India and ISRO and congratulate all Indians for this historic moment.

Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Women Power at ISRO

The popular Indian actress, Shraddha Kapoor, expressed her admiration for the successful landing but she lauded something else as well from this Chandrayaan 3 successful moment. Shraddha appreciated women's power at the ISRO. She took to Instagram and shared a picture in her stories. In the picture, we can see the women scientists in the ISRO team watching the live landing of Chandrayaan 3. Sharing this, Shraddha called it "Stree Power at ISRO." Interestingly, she also stars as the female lead in the horror comedy film Stree, which makes a commentary on gender equality. She is currently filming for Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

Trending Now

Shraddha loves to connect with fans on social media

Apart from this photo she also shared some videos on Instagram in which she is watching a live landing of Chandrayaan 3. She wrote, "Waah.. What a moment" using the Indian National flag. Let us tell you, that Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fan base of 82 million followers on Instagram. She is really active on social media and enjoys connecting with her fans, spending time with them, and appreciating their support. She even replies to fans' comments every now and then.

Checkout post;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in a film Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar alongside Ranbir kapoor. She played the character of Tinni who wants her independence above everything else, be it her relationship or family. Her fans really liked her performance. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for her upcoming project, the sequel of the movie Stree. The sequel titled Stree 2 will release in August 2024.