Chandu Champion, a highly anticipated film jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is set to grace the big screens soon. This movie not only brings together the powerhouse trio of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan for the first time but also showcases the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir through its extensive shooting locations.

Chandu Champion was shot in THIS picturesque location

Capturing the essence of Kashmir, Chandu Champion has beautifully showcased the scenic beauty of Aru Valley. The film's visuals range from majestic mountains to enchanting landscapes, promising viewers an immersive cinematic experience. To reach these remote shooting locations, the team faced challenges as they had to travel 30 minutes by car followed by a steep 20-minute walk, using ropes to transport equipment. Despite the hardships, the team's efforts paid off as the picturesque backdrop added depth to the film. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s fan travels from Mumbai to Jhansi on a cycle to meet him; touches the actor’s feet to greet him, netizens react [Watch]

Kartik Aaryan and team were sans connectivity with the world

A noteworthy aspect of the shoot was the lack of connectivity in the area. Team members had to rely on communication only when back at their hotels, highlighting the dedication and commitment required to bring this project to life. Chandu Champion not only marks Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's first collaboration but also their second venture with Sajid Nadiadwala after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film narrates a compelling true story of a man's unwavering determination. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan wraps up the shooting of Chandu Champion by having rasmalai; reveals having sugar after a year

Scheduled for a grand release on 14th June 2024, Chandu Champion promises to be a visual treat for audiences, offering a unique blend of captivating storytelling and mesmerizing landscapes. Stay tuned for this cinematic masterpiece that promises to transport viewers to the enchanting world of Aru Valley.