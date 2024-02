Chandu Champion, a highly anticipated film jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, has recently wrapped up its shoot in the picturesque WAI village in Maharashtra. This film, which brings together the powerhouse trio of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan, is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian entertainment industry. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s fan travels from Mumbai to Jhansi on a cycle to meet him; touches the actor’s feet to greet him, netizens react [Watch]

The team of Chandu Champion explored various stunning locations in the WAI village, showcasing the natural beauty of Maharashtra. One of the areas they covered was The Nagewadi Dam, which required a tough hilly walk to reach. Despite the challenges, the team managed to capture breathtaking shots against the backdrop of this beautiful location.

The film's crew also ventured to Dhom Dam, another scenic spot near the village. They even shot in the local houses of Golumb Village, immersing themselves in the authentic surroundings. The team made use of the charming streets and actual homes where people reside, adding a touch of realism to the film.

Nana Fadnavis Wada and Menavali Ghat were other notable locations explored by the Chandu Champion team. Nana Fadnavis Wada is a 250-year-old heritage structure, while Menavali Ghat is a traditional house with historical significance. These locations provided a rich backdrop for the film, adding depth and authenticity to the storytelling.

Another interesting location was Wathar station, a small railway station that has retained its old-world charm since the 1950s. With just one platform, this station exuded nostalgia and perfectly complemented the film's narrative.

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, and their second project with Sajid Nadiadwala after the successful Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film tells the captivating true story of a man who refused to surrender, promising audiences an engaging and inspiring cinematic experience.

Fans can look forward to the grand release of Chandu Champion on 14th June 2024. With its stunning locations, talented cast, and the creative vision of its esteemed team, this film is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian film industry. Get ready to be captivated by the beauty of WAI village and the compelling story of Chandu Champion.