Chatha Pacha OTT Release: Where to watch Arjun Ashokan-Roshan Mathew's Malayalam film featuring cameo by Mammootty

Chatha Pacha OTT Release: Chatha Pacha, a Malayalam action drama starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair, has formally started streaming. The movie, which debuted in theatres earlier this year, is now accessible to a larger audience as fans anxiously anticipated its release on streaming services. The narrative of Chatha Pacha combines the unadulterated essence of wrestling tradition with competition, ambition, and nostalgia.

Chatha Pacha OTT: Where to watch?

Chatha Pacha is now streaming on Netflix after receiving mixed to favourable reviews after its theatrical release last month. Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada are among the languages in which it is accessible. Notably, the Telugu version debuted in theatres the day before Valentine's Day and is currently available for streaming on the platform.

Chatha Pacha plot

The movie centres on three brothers who get together to fulfill a long-forgotten childhood fantasy. They begin in a gritty amateur wrestling ring, which quickly develops into a scene of intense competition, emotional outbursts, and spectacular heel twists. The story revolves around the wrestling pit.

Mammootty's surprise cameo

Mammootty makes a unique cameo appearance in the film as Walter, a figure whose return to Kochi causes the main characters to feel something. Despite the diverse reactions to the cameo, Mammootty explained his strategy during the movie's success meeting.

Mammootty said, “In the film, the way I understood the character Walter is that he is the childhood hero of these boys. At some point, he had left the town. All of them are from Kochi. After a long time, when he returns, it is mainly to surprise these boys.”

He went on to say that Walter uses older Kochi lingo, which could have turned off younger viewers. “Because of that, the present-day kids might feel a slight disconnect. But if you look at it that way, it will connect.”

