Chatha Pacha X Review: Mammootty's electrifying cameo turns film into...; netizens call movie 'Popcorn Entertainer'

Chatha Pacha First Review: The action comedy cinema directed by newcomer Adhvaith Nayar has been receiving a lot of attention lately, thanks to its potential promotional material. Chatha Pacha, which features Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew as the main actors, has also been in the news because of the rumours about megastar Mammootty's cameo role. The director Adhvaith Nayar is already expected to have made a delightful popcorn entertainer after the early premiere of the multi-starrer that took place late on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Nevertheless, it is the cameo of Mammootty in Chatha Pacha that has given the audience the most satisfaction.

Chatha Pacha first review out

Premiere shows of Chatha Pacha, which were held on Tuesday night, have made the audience suggest that the Malayalam film industry is going to have a brilliant popcorn entertainer soon. As per a few X-users who attended the premiere, Mammootty playing the role of Walter has taken the show with his incomparable screen presence and swag.

Chatha Pacha X review

Many of the internet users believe that Advaith Nayar, along with his crew has given a great treat for the moviegoers through the picture. It is quite clear from the early reactions that Chatha Pacha is the first movie in the recent past to have some of the best action sequences and most beautiful visuals in Malayalam cinema. Mujeeb Majeed's background score is also receiving great applause after the premiere shows.

#ChathaPacha ~ Popcorn Entertainer. 1st half is all build up, but its the 2nd half which shifts gear into Banger mode. Shankar Ehsan Loy's terrific score, Solid fight sequences & super performances from the entire cast with each having fire ? intros & Walter Entry? (3.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/tkEWCjkLNT — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) January 20, 2026

#ChathaPacha

No doubt, the movie is going to be wild.

But here’s something even more guaranteed

his intro will make the whole theatre tremble⚰️☠️???#Mammootty @mammukka pic.twitter.com/7uN6GDZFQC — Indrajith (@Indrajith_369) January 20, 2026

About Chatha Pacha

Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair in leading roles, with Ishan Shoukath, Lakshmi Menon, Siddique, Rafi, Carmen S Mathew, Minon, Thesni Khan, and others in the supporting cast. Director Advaith himself wrote the story for the coming film, while Sanoop Thykoodam wrote the screenplay.

Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer. Jomon T John and Sudeep Elamon, who are popular cinematographers, are the additional cameramen. The music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is going to debut in Malayalam cinema with Chatha Pacha. Mujeeb Majeed is the one who has composed the original score. Praveen Prabhakar is in charge of editing for the film produced by Reel World Entertainment.

