Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Trailer: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan bring back WWE energy, enter wrestling ring with…

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies features Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan as the main characters. It is helmed by Advait Nayar and is set to be released on January 22, 2026.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is scheduled to release on January 22, 2026. The film stars Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles. Directed by Advait Nayar, it is the first Malayalam film to be based on the WWE style of wrestling. The film is promoted as an action-comedy, and ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the trailer.

All about Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Trailer

The trailer of Chatha Pacha begins in a very funny way. In this, some young people decide to start a wrestling tournament together, which was once the dream of their old captain, Walter. The tournament looks like an American WWE fight, with quirky outfits, fun styles, and unique characters. In the beginning, these youngsters face many troubles, but gradually they unite as a team. Roshan Mathew's character Vetri and Arjun Ashokan's character' Loco Lobo become the main attractions of this tournament.

The trailer shows that as the tournament progresses, so does the thrill and drama. Differences between friends, funny fights, and laugh-out-loud moments make the story more interesting. The trailer is about 2 minutes and 5 seconds, and there is a big surprise at the end. Popular actor Mammootty is seen in the role of Walter, who is seen in a rough and strong look. His short scene has increased the curiosity about the film among the audience.

Watch the Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies trailer here:

All about Chatha Pacha

The story of the film is based on some unique and different kinds of youth living in Fort Kochi, who together form a wrestling group. The film is directed by Advaith Nair, who has also written the story along with Sanoop Thyakodam. The film also stars Vishak Nair, Ishaan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, and many others in important roles.

The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the background score is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

