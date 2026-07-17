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'Chatur is WRONG': Aamir Khan finally REACTS to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by him

Aamir Khan reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, dismisses claims that 3 Idiots was inspired by the activist and says, 'Chatur is wrong.'

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 17, 2026 9:24 AM IST
'Chatur is WRONG': Aamir Khan finally REACTS to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by him

Actor Aamir Khan has finally broken his silence on activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. His statement comes days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya made an emotional appeal, urging people to pay attention to Wangchuk’s deteriorating health. Omi had also claimed that Aamir’s character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Wangchuk’s real life.

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However, Aamir has now dismissed that claim, calling it a “misconception” and clarifying that the makers of 3 Idiots were unaware of Sonam Wangchuk while making the film.

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Aamir Khan expresses concern for Sonam Wangchuk

On Thursday (July 16), Aamir attended the closing ceremony of the London Indian Film Festival, where Lagaan was screened. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

Expressing concern for the activist, Aamir said, "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast."

3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk?

Addressing the long-standing belief that 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk, Aamir firmly denied the claim. "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots," he said.

The actor explained that neither he nor the film’s creative team knew Wangchuk when the script was being developed.

Aamir on Omi Vaidya’s statement: ‘Chatur is wrong’

Aamir also reacted to Omi Vaidya’s recent video, in which the actor, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, said that Sonam Wangchuk’s real-life work had inspired the character of Phunsukh Wangdu.

Disagreeing with the claim, Aamir said with a smile, "Chatur is wrong." He reiterated that there was no connection between Wangchuk and the making of 3 Idiots, adding that director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi were also unaware of the activist at the time. While clearing the air, Aamir stressed that Sonam Wangchuk’s work and contributions deserve appreciation in their own right, regardless of whether they are linked to the film or not.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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