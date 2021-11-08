While many Punjabi record labels have emerged in recent times, Gold Media is the name that is delivering back to back musical hits. This time Gold Media has treated the masses with another hit melody titled ‘MOH’. Sung by Barbie Maan, the romantic track features music sensation Sidhu Moosewala in it. The beautiful Punjabi song is the new gem Gold Media has added to its library. ‘MOH’ is officially released on the YouTube channel of Gold Media and is streaming on other music platforms. The highlight of this song is of course Barbie Maan’s voice as well as her simplicity in the entire track. More so, Sidhu Moosewala is like a cherry on the cake whose chemistry with Barbie is too sweet. The heart-warming musical tunes of the song and the picturesque locations make ‘MOH’ a spectacular treat for all Punjabi music lovers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz attacked by goons while out cycling; shares pictures of his bruises

The music video has got it all - right from the adorable chemistry to Barbie Maan in different avatars. Shot in the beautiful locations of London, director Sukh Sanghera has created a visual spectacle with 'MOH'. Barbie is seen in a variety of different outfits in the entire music video. 'MOH' is a wonderful depiction of love, and Gold Media has another gem that is already creating spark over the web.

Gold Media has made it possible to bring this collaboration of Barbie Maan and Sidhu Moosewala to life. In the past, they have produced many other musical hits like 'Ajj Kal Ve' by Barbie Maan & Sidhu Moosewala, 'Teri Gali' by Barbie Maan & Guru Randhawa, 'Cute Jeha' by Barbie Maan & Dilpreet Dhillon, 'Liv-in' by Barbie Maan & Prem Dhillon, 'Jaan' by Barbie Maan & Shree Brar, 'Suit' by Barbie Maan, and 'Gaddi Ch' Yaar by Kamal Khaira & Parmish Verma.

Not just this, Gold Media has got many other hit songs that have taken the internet by storm. ‘Viah’ by Barbie Maan, ‘Happy Birthday’ by Ginny Mahindru, ‘Gangster Bande’ by Shree Brar, ‘Akhiyan’ by Barbie Maan feat. Mr MNV and ‘Canada’ by Noor Tung are some of the smash hits produced by the music company. The delightful tunes of ‘MOH’ have started garnering praises from all the fans out there. Produced by Arshdeep Singh, Deep Grewal, Swapan Monga and Anmol Monga, this song looks like another addition to surpass millions of views over the digital domain.