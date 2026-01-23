Cheekatilo X review: Sobhita Dhulipala’s movie receives mixed reactions, netizens says ‘Well executed…’

Cheekatilo X review: Sobhita Dhulipala starrer has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Here is what the netizens say.

Cheekatilo X review: Sobhita Dhulipala starrer crime thriller movie released on Prime Video. The film follows the relentless journey of a determined young woman as she unravels the disturbing truth behind a serial rapist. Cheekatilo stars Aamani, Esha Chawla, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jhansi, Pradeep Kondiparthi, Aziz Naser, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Vadlamani Srinivas, Suresh and Ravindra Vijay in key roles. The crime thriller movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Some called it a must-watch film, while others stated that they had expected a better understanding of it. Netizens have also praised Sobhita’s performance.

Cheekatilo X review

A user wrote, “Just finished #Cheekatilo! Sobhita Dhulipala is absolutely magnetic as Sandhya Nelluri. She carries the entire film with such grace and intensity. A must-watch for anyone who loves a powerful, female-led crime thriller.”

TRENDING NOW

Another user said, “A true-crime podcaster delves into Hyderabad’s shadows, unearthing dark secrets while tracking a deadly killer. Sobhita Dhulipala does a fantastic job, and Cheekatilo looks very promising.”

A reviewer, “A well executed investigation thriller, a 5 more minute revealing part would’ve been a better ending to this. #SobhithaDhulipala mam was too good, couldn’t take my eyes off her! #CheekatiloOnPrime.”

A netizen tweeted, “#CheekatiloOnPrime :1 ½ Attempt to make ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING gone wrong #NagaChaitanya's Dhootha in 2023 #SobhitaDhulipala's Cheekatilo in 2026 Less suspense. More melodrama. Very ordinary screenplay. The final plot twist is predictable but not convincing at all Apparently this is KIRRAK PARTY's director's film. He needs to watch more Malayalam films Felt good to see #EshaChawla after a long time.”

A fan said, “Not a great film. The writing was weak and unconvincing, and the twist in the climax didn't really land. However, the performances and cinematography were excellent!”

Just finished #Cheekatilo! Sobhita Dhulipala is absolutely magnetic as Sandhya Nelluri. She carries the entire film with such grace and intensity. A must-watch for anyone who loves a powerful, female-led crime thriller. ??#CheekatiloReview #SobhitaDhulipala #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/ezSFZmPquJ — VARUN (@varxxxxxx) January 23, 2026

A true-crime podcaster delves into Hyderabad’s shadows, unearthing dark secrets while tracking a deadly killer. Sobhita Dhulipala does a fantastic job, and Cheekatilo looks very promising ? pic.twitter.com/VxvhATEQaf — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) January 23, 2026

A well executed investigation thriller, a 5 more minute revealing part would’ve been a better ending to this. #SobhithaDhulipala mam was too good, couldn’t take my eyes off her!#CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YaWhXYDU08 — Bobby ?? ?? (@HeisenbergX07) January 23, 2026

#CheekatiloOnPrime :⭐½ Attempt to make ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING gone wrong#NagaChaitanya's Dhootha in 2023#SobhitaDhulipala's Cheekatilo in 2026

??? Less suspense. More melodrama. Very ordinary screenplay. The final plot twist is predictable but not convincing at all… pic.twitter.com/F5qJEIlwal — Lakshman Sai Kumar Tumati (@LakshmanOnX) January 22, 2026

Not a great film?. The writing was weak and unconvincing, and the twist in the climax didn't really land.

However, the performances and cinematography were excellent! ?❤️#Cheekatilo #CheekatiloOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZXCLl342dQ — Sai_04 (@Saiiiii_18) January 22, 2026

About Cheekatilo

The film has been written by Sharan Koppisetty and Chandra Pemmaraju. Cheekatilo has been directed by Sharan Koppisetty. The movie released in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Sobhita Dhulipala on Cheekatilo

While speaking to The Hindu, Sobhita explains how a childhood incident shaped her character in Cheekatilo. She said, “When something happens to Sandhya, she speaks about it within the safe space of her family. But it does not get the attention it requires. It silences her. I believe there are no silent people, only silenced ones. I had to understand what makes Sandhya persistent in her choices and how her actions help find a closure for herself and in the process, benefits others.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more