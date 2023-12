The Chennai Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Chennai. It has disrupted the lives of so many citizens. Shockingly, Aamir Khan is also among the many who have been impacted because of the Chennai floods. The massive floods took over the four-wheelers and washed them away. The bungalows and residents of the people have been submerged in the water because of the cyclone. The network has taken a hit too. South stars are coming to the rescue of their people, helping in whatever way they can. Aamir was also rescued after being stranded.

Aamir Khan rescued amidst Chennai floods; pictures go viral

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Aamir Khan was stranded in the Chennai flooded area near Kapakkam. Aamir Khan was seen with Vishnu Vishal and the firefighters who rescued him after being stranded for nearly 24 hours. Vishnu Vishal has been updating fans from the scarce network that is available at his house. The water level is increasing. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen posing with Vishnu and the rescue team. Aamir Khan looks relieved on being rescued. Have a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Chennai Cyclone Michaung latest updates

As per the latest updates, the death toll has risen to 12 people. The NDRF has dispatched 12 rescue teams. People from Krishna Nagar are being rescued as you read this. The rescue operation was carried out with the help of boats. The Cyclone is predicted to calm down a little by Thursday. From the CM of Tamil Nadu to the MLAs, Udhayanidhi Stalin and the corporation mayor, all got to the streets to help rescue people. "They saw to that there is no loss of life or no non-supply of essential commodities to the people," DMK MP Elango told a news wire agency.

Trending Now

Watch this Aamir Khan video here:

We hope the cyclone weakens before it disrupts any more lives. NDRF and SDRF have been deployed for the rescue and aid.