The floods in Chennai due to Cyclone Michaung have disrupted life in the city. There is shortage of electricity, water and mobile network is also affected. Some of the areas are more affected than the others. Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal has shared an image from his home. He said water has entered his home in Kapakkam area of Chennai. He has shared some images where we can see that the streets are full of water, and ground floors of villas have been submerged. He said there is poor network and he had to come to his terrace to get a bit of network.

Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam

I have called for help

No electricity no wifi

No phone signal

Nothing

Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal

Lets hope i and so many here get some help❤️

I can feel for people all over chennai… pic.twitter.com/pSHcK2pFNf — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

On the other hand, fans of Rajinikanth have distributed food to those who are stranded in the rain. Aamir Khan was also stuck in the city. It seems a postman managed to make a delivery to Rajinikanth's place even in the heavy rains. Now, the water has started to recede in the city.

Aamir Khan & Vishnu Vishal rescued from #ChennaiFloods. pic.twitter.com/tVQblyEhva — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 5, 2023

A noble gesture from @Suriya_offl & @Karthi_Offl, as they contribute a sum of ₹10 lacs to carry out relief work in the flood-affected districts of Tamil Nadu!?#Suriya #Karthi #ChennaiFloods #TeluguFilmNagar pic.twitter.com/yMTK9034iy — Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar) December 5, 2023

We are hoping that the floods end soon, and the city of Chennai bounces back. Vishnu Vishal is known for his film, Ratsasan which was a global hit. Many celebs are also pitching in with flood relief.