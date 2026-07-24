Chennai Love Story X reviews: Netizens call Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya’s romance drama ‘A heartfelt love story’

Read ahead to see the Chennai Love Story X reviews to find out what people are saying about the new movie. Explore what people liked best about this Telugu romance drama here.

Chennai Love Story X reviews: Netizens call Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya’s romance drama ‘A heartfelt love story’

Chennai Love Story X reviews: If you love watching romance dramas, you need to watch Chennai Love Story in theatres near you. Chennai Love Story is a Telugu romance drama that follows a modern love story blossoming between Steven Shankar and Nivedita.

Ravi Namburii marks his directorial debut with Chennai Love Story, making the film more special. This movie will be headlined by Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya. You will get to see a beautiful story of first love develop between the two leads. Let’s dive in to see the Chennai Love Story X reviews below.

Chennai Love Story X reviews

This Telugu movie was released in theatres on July 24, 2026. After seeing this movie, fans have rushed to social media to give their honest review of the movie. Check out the Chennai Love Story X reviews to see what netizens are saying about this film below.

One user praised the movie, saying, “First half - intro and songs and narration were excellent and absolutely good first half 3/5?Second half - director tried new things in this half, and it depends on people. Some will get connected and others will not. As I am also not connected with the second half, but many others connected. Overall review of the film- 3/5✅”

Here is my geniune review about #chennailovestory as fannn First half - intro and songs and narration was excellent and absolutely good first half 3/5?

Second half - director tried new things in this half and it depends on people . Some will get connected and others will not.… pic.twitter.com/Dct2JN5rop — Navi_99?? (@Naveentoxic07) July 23, 2026

Another user found this movie to have a unique concept that falls apart after an engaging setup. They said, “Starts off promising with a grounded first half backed by good music and an interesting twist. However, the second half is a complete dud. It drags heavily, lacks the emotional connect a film like this needs, and slips into heavy melodrama mode. In trying too hard to be different, the film ends up feeling over the top, exaggerated, and artificial. Rating: 2.25/5”

#ChennaiLoveStory A Unique Concept That Falls Apart After an Engaging Setup! Starts off promising with a grounded first half backed by good music and an interesting twist. However, the second half is a complete dud. It drags heavily, lacks the emotional connect a film like this… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 24, 2026

One X user called the movie ‘heartfelt’, saying, “#ChennaiLoveStory: A heartfelt love story with strong performances and genuine emotions. Knowing #SaiRajesh's bold storytelling in Baby, I walked into the theatre wondering what he had in store this time. What surprised me the most was how beautifully the film connected with me emotionally throughout the first half”

They went on to praise the cast and crew, saying, “#KiranAbbavaram delivers one of his finest performances. This character has the potential to take him a step higher as an actor. #SriGowriPriya is extremely impressive and a potential star, carrying the emotional core of the film with remarkable ease. #ManiSharma's music beautifully enhances the soul of the story.”

#ChennaiLoveStory: A heartfelt love story with strong performances, and genuine emotions Knowing #SaiRajesh's bold storytelling in Baby, I walked into the theatre wondering what he had in store this time. What surprised me the most was how beautifully the film connected with me… — ???????? ????? (@BheeshmaTalks) July 23, 2026

Overall, people have enjoyed watching this Telugu romance drama, Chennai Love Story. Many people loved the concept and the performance given by the actors.

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