The well-acclaimed actress Shruti Haasan is ready to lead the way in Chennai Story, a pioneering project that is sponsored by the British Film Institute's UK Global Screen Fund - a unique event for an Indian film that reassures the importance of international collaboration with India. The film brings together India's Guru Films, UK's Ripple World Pictures, and Wales' IE IE Productions. Its launch is an example of the productive ties between UK and Indian cinema under the UK-India Co-production Treaty. Also Read - Shoaib Malik to Nagarjuna: Celebs who had alleged extra-marital affairs that left the nation shocked

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar on OTT official release date: Prabhas, Prithviraj starrer all set to start streaming on Netflix

BAFTA award winner Philip John on board for Chennai Story

Crafted under the insightful direction of BAFTA recipient, Philip John, Chennai Story delves into relatable topics of love, acceptance, and self-expression. It's not just an English film, but an amalgamation of Tamil, Welsh and English, marrying different cultures and languages beautifully. With BAFTA winner Graham Frake as the cinematographer and Ciaran Thompson handling the film's design, it promises to be a visual treat. Also Read - Pongal 2024 festive style inspiration from Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara and other South Indian actresses

Trending Now

The dynamic duo of Shruti Haasan and upcoming British sensation Viveik Kalra lends freshness to this cross-cultural love story. Shruti Haasan, who's made a mark with her varied and impactful roles, adds a modern touch to the film. While Viveik Kalra, known for his roles in Blinded by the Light and Lift, brings his own unique charm.

Shruti Haasan keen to represent Chennai

Shruti Haasan is thrilled to be part of the film, expressing her delight at the opportunity to represent her home city, Chennai, and its unique qualities through the narrative. She also looks forward to working with Phil and bringing their shared vision of connecting globally through local tales to life. Shruti Haasan was last seen in the action epic Salaar. She played the role of Aadhya who returns to India after many years in the US. The film made over Rs 600 crores in the worldwide market.