Chennai Super Kings are declared the winners of the IPL 2023 after their spectacular win, and MS Dhoni is hailed for his victory one last time as he has now bid adieu to cricket. While CSK won and defeated Gujarat Titles by 5 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja stole the show, Bollywood celebs too are raving about this victory. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, who was present in Gujarat to witness the historical win, she was speechless and flabbergasted after seeing the win, as many had lost hope. too was amazed, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor took to Instagram and raved about this victory.

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal going gaga over CSK win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

While , who has been rooting for MS Dhoni too, penned down his heart for this big win for CSK against GT in the final IPL match. Many more celebs showered their congratulatory messages on the Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni's historic win.

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !!! Truly a Champions innings - @gujarat_titans what a team!!!! … Such a treat for us cricket fans. Best Finale to an incredible season!!!!! #MSDhoni you da man …… pic.twitter.com/7TFjt1ehGA — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 29, 2023

Emotional MS Dhoni while hugging Ravindra Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/d98qFQfhGc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023

MS Dhoni is elated with the win and credits the entire team for the victory, while his little daughter Ziva Dhoni joined him in the celebration. Her prayer picture went viral on social media before the match, and many said that her prayers were heard, and we cannot agree more. MS Dhoni was damn emotional after the big win as it was his last match and he even hugged Ravindra Jadeja for a beautiful finish.