The gorgeous beauty of the entertainment industry, has dropped the first look of her upcoming slice-of-life social family entertainer titled Chhatriwali, which recently went on floors in Lucknow. The De De Pyaar De star will be see in the role of a condom tester, who is an unemployed chemistry graduate and desperate for a job and ends up doing this profession. Sharing the first look, Rakul wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali."

The actress shared her excitement about the project and wrote, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited." On the other hand, director Tejas Prabhas Vijay Deoskar said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

Produced by 's RSVP, the film also features Sumeet Vyas, , Rajesh Tailang, Prachee Shah, Riva Arora and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in and starrer May Day, where she is portraying the character of a pilot. Speaking about the excitement of joining this team, Rakul Preet said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too:) When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr. Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true."