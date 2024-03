Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about his married life with Katrina Kaif and shared about his deep connection with her. Vicky told The Week that he shares a core connection with Katrina and also said that their relationship is rooted in appreciating each other's core selves. He said that they are in love with the person they are and that the two are growing together. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Katrina Kaif squashes pregnancy rumours once and for all with her latest picture

Vicky even revealed that cooking is not his forte, but he learned to make tea and eggs during quarantine. He praised his brother Sunny Kaushal for being an amazing cook. Vicky also shed light on the food preferences at home and revealed that Katrina leans more towards vegetarian options. He even said that his mother's happiness lies in having a daughter-in-law who appreciates traditional Indian dishes like tinde, beans, and turai.

Vicky said that his mother has been trying to get these boys to eat tinde, beans and turai and now her daughter-in-law eats these every day.

Check out this video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif below:

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Chhava with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen working with Anand Tiwari which will stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. While Katrina will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.