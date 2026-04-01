Chhavi Mittal gets real about cancer journey, says it helped her understand the importance of prioritising herself

Popular actor Chhavi Mittal opens up about her journey with breast cancer. Read on to know how it helped her understand the importance of putting herself first during the most challenging phase of her life.

It takes just one meeting with Chhavi Mittal to understand how strong and tough she had been in her battle with breast cancer. In 2022, the actor-producer was diagnosed with early-stage cancer, and that’s when an unexpectedly incredibly tough journey kicked off for her. The journey came with several ups and downs, but Chhavi combated every difficulty with grit and determination. Fortunately, she is cancer free now, but this didn’t come easy. Even though she has seen immense pain and fear, Chhavi has been successful in finding moments of happiness. During her recent visit to Delhi, Chhavi opened up to BollywoodLife.com about her diagnosis and what she adhered to and stayed away from during her recovery phase.

How did Chhavi Mittal react to cancer diagnosis?

Much like any other patient, Chhavi Mittal too was completely taken aback when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It came as a shock, for this was something she neither saw coming nor felt prepared for. As expected, the news hit her hard. “Cancer diagnosis is not something that you expect will happen to you. So, when it happens, you don't know how to react. Because, it isn’t an everyday situation. It's not like the milk has run out at home. This is a problem which has no road map to solution. It’s important to understand that everyone has a different cancer journey. Hence, you have to make your own journey.”

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On being asked if she has learned anything in particular from her journey, Chhavi said, “I've learned the importance of prioritizing myself. It's very important to identify what keeps you mentally happy. I think, majority of people have a problem in identifying what they want. That is the biggest challenge. And when I say what they want, it's not just about career and big decisions. Even the small decisions. Once we begin that journey to discover these aspects, several issues are solved.”

How important is cancer patient's routine?

A cancer patient’s routine isn't just about medications, doctor visits, and scheduled treatments. It also includes complete focus on one's mental well-being and fitness. "Whether it's diet, exercise, or daily habits, focus on daily routine requires a lot of discipline. If you are a cancer patient, make sure you know what to eat at the same time in the morning, meal size you should adhere to, and give clear no to gluttony, junk and sugar. I stopped non-vegetarian diet, and started eating some seeds at regular intervals. There is a plant named Lakshmi Taru. I used to drink its tea in the morning. I also ensured I didn't take dinner after 8 o'clock."

Cancer doesn't mean end of life

As Chhavi Mittal recalls, she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer which was ERPR positive. “A small lump was found, and I had to undergo lumpectomy. What followed next was LD flap and breast reconstruction. People equate cancer diagnosis with death. But that isn’t true. I think, this is the beginning of a new life. For me, this has been second birth.”

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