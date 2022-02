Chitrangda Singh SLAMS air hostesses for arrogant behaviour – shares video of them; says; 'Teach them manners...'

Chitrangda Singh recently traveled from Delhi to Mumbai and seems to have had an unpleasant experience. The actress has been slamming air hostesses on her Instagram story. She shared the video of the air hostesses and called them extremely arrogant and even asked their airlines to teach them manners. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, " Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia." The actress even added that she wasn't mistreated but one of the co-passengers in the flight, " The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill-treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways." Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow in Mumbai is nothing short of a royal palace in white; VIEW INSIDE PICS

Chitrangda is known to be vocal to share her opinions. She is one of those actresses who spoke about being mistreated on the sets. She had revealed of being forced for a bold scene with , " We finished the shot and Kushan said that he didn't like it. He wanted me to lie on top of Nawaz. Now let me tell you that I was wearing a petticoat for that scene. I turned around to tell Kushan about my predicament. I told him: 'Ho toh gaya. Kyun kar raha hai aise? Please try to understand that I am wearing a petticoat. But, he was in no mood to listen and we ended up having a big, loud argument. And wait till you hear this! A few minutes later he went and told Nawaz that we had shot the intimate scene very well!! Can you beat that?". After this Chitrangda was replaced by Bidita Bag in Babumoshai Banduookbaaz.