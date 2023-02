It is the wedding season for the film industry. Recently actor Athiya Shetty daughter of Suniel Shetty married her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. Bollywood’s adored couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to marry and now Chak De girl Chitrashi too tied the knot with her boyfriend. Actor Chitrashi Rawat married her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on 4th February 2023. She played the role of Komal In Shah Rukh Khan's film Chak De India. The wedding took place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Several photos of the newlywed couple surfaced on social media after the wedding. The actress looked elegant and pretty as a bride. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare gets MIGHTY MEAN with Shalin Bhanot; Nimrit Kaur calls Archana Gautam 'bail budhi' in ration task [WATCH VIDEO]

Rawat wore a golden and red lehenga accessorizing it with traditional jewelry. Dhruvaditya opted for a beige sherwani and red turban matching it with her lehenga. A couple of their wedding pictures went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Dhruvaditya is seen kissing the forehead of his new wife. In another, the couple flashed Korean hearts as they posed for the camera. They also got clicked with their family post the wedding. The couple wanted a simple wedding to save money for future travel.

also shared some pictures and videos from her wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Sangeet. Her industry friends from film and television joined her to celebrate her special day. Sayantani Ghosh Delnaaz Irani, , Moonmoon Banerjee, , Tanya Abrol, and others attended the wedding of Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya.

On the work front, Chitrashi starred in various films apart from . and Kangana Ranauts Fashion and Genelia D’souza and Ritesh Deshmukh’s are to her credits. On the other hand, Dhruvaditya is also an actor and has starred in films like The Grey, Flight, and the web series Damaged. The two have shared screen working together in Prem Mayee.