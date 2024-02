Pankaj Udhas was a legendary ghazal and playback singer who passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024. He left behind a legacy of timeless melodies that touched the hearts of millions of listeners. Here is a listicle of his top 7 songs in movies, based on popularity, lyrics, and music: Also Read - War song Ghungroo: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's sexy moves will not let you focus on anything in this reprise!

1. Chitthi Aayi Hai from Naam (1986): This song is an emotional ode to a father who is longing for his son's letter from abroad. The song became a huge hit and established Pankaj Udhas as a ghazal maestro in Bollywood.

2. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise from Saajan (1991): This song is a soulful expression of the pain of unrequited love, sung by three characters who are caught in a love triangle. The song features the voices of Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sanu, and Anuradha Paudwal.

3. Na Kajre Ki Dhar from Mohra (1994): This song is a romantic duet between Sunil Shetty and Poonam Jhawer, composed by Viju Shah and written by Indeevar. The song showcases the sweet chemistry between the couple and the melodious voice of Pankaj Udhas.

4. Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein: This song is a beautiful ghazal that depicts the gradual development of love.

5. Thodi Thodi Piya Karo: This song is a playful and humorous ghazal that advises the listeners to drink moderately and enjoy life.

6. Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera: This song is a tribute to the beauty and grace of the beloved, sung by Pankaj Udhas with his trademark style and flair.

7. Phir Haath Mein Sharab Hai: This song is a classic ghazal that celebrates the joy of drinking and living in the moment.

Pankaj Udhas's death has left the industry and the fans shocked and they are mourning the death of the legendary singer. Pankaj Udhas was one of the most popular names in the industry and the news of him passing away is indeed shocking and how. The veteran singer's daughter shared the news of his death in a statement that reads, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family". Pankaj Udhas will stay in the memory of his fans forever through his melodious songs. RIP to the legendary singer.