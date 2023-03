Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make for one amazing couple. The duo dated for a couple of months and without letting anyone catch a hint before tying the knot in Rajasthan in the grandest manner. It was a very hush-hush wedding in 2021 with family and close friends only. Actor Sunny Kaushal, who is basking in the praises for his recent release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Yami Gautam has opened up on his bond with his Bhabhi Katrina. Sunny shares that he has become really great friends with the Tiger 3 actress. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur recalls FIRST acting stint with Katrina Kaif; says he waited with 10 other guys [Watch Video of Ad here]

Sunny Kaushal opens up on Katrina Kaif's sweet gesture for him

Sunny Kaushal has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for his statement on his bond with his sister-in-law, Katrina Kaif. In an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sunny shares the sweetest gesture by Katrina for him. He shares that two years ago, Katrina surprised him on his birthday. Sunny Kaushal is extremely fond of sneakers. And so, on his birthday, Katrina got him a 'really big sneaker-shaped cake'. Sunny shares that he did not expect it at all but it was very sweet of Katrina.

Sunny Kaushal shares deets about his bond with Bhabhi Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal also opens up on his bond with the Tiger 3 actress. He shares that they have become really good friends and can talk about anything and everything. Elaborating, Sunny shares that sometimes he and Katrina get engrossed in a conversation so much that their family members just wait for them to get done so they can talk as well. Sunny adds that he and Katrina Kaif just love to talk and they have loads of topics in common interests so they keep conversing. That's such a sweet bond between devar and bhabhi!

On the work front, Sunny has Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba in the pipeline. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Merry Christmas and Tiger 3.