Christopher Nolan gives fans a special moment as he attends The Odyssey Mumbai premiere with Tom Holland, Matt Damon

Discover how Christopher Nolan gives fans a special moment as he attends The Odyssey Mumbai premiere with Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Read ahead to find out about what went down at the India premiere here.

Christopher Nolan gives fans a special moment as he attends The Odyssey Mumbai premiere with Tom Holland, Matt Damon

The Odyssey Mumbai premiere was held last night, and it was an event people will remember for years to come. India’s very own Mumbai was chosen as one of the four cities that will play host to the grand premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. For this grand affair, the famed British director had flown all the way to India with The Odyssey’s producer and his wife, Emma Thomas.

Accompanying the Interstellar director were The Odyssey’s lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The Odyssey Mumbai premiere was planned as a two-day event which unfolded on July 10 and 11, 2026. Let’s dive in to find out how director Christopher Nolan gave his fans a special moment as he attended The Odyssey Mumbai premiere.

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Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon attend The Odyssey Mumbai premiere

One of the most-awaited movies of 2026 has to be Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. With this historical epic all set to hit theatres soon, The Odyssey team is currently on their global press tour. The third stop of their press tour was Mumbai. Held over two days, between July 10 and July 11, 2026, The Odyssey premiere was the perfect event for fans.

This year marked Nolan’s return to India after seven years. At The Odyssey India premiere, actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland accompanied the famed director along with producer Emma Thomas. At the coveted event’s red carpet, actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon were seen interacting with fans and signing autographs for them.

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On the first day of the premiere, Indian fans got to see an exclusive first screening of Nolan’s historical epic. This exclusive screening was held at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai. After the movie screening got over, the team addressed the fans and even expressed their gratitude to the audience.

The Odyssey director went on to praise Indian moviegoers, saying, "Indian audiences are some of the most knowledgeable, enthusiastic cinematic audiences in the world." Nolan also asked the audience whose performance they liked better in the film, Matt Damon or Tom Holland.

Actor Matt Damon, the lead in The Odyssey, addressed the audience to show his gratitude, saying, “This is the first real audience we have been in front of that has seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it.” Damon further talked about the hard work and long hours that thousands of people put together to make this movie.

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About The Odyssey

After Nolan's blockbuster hit Oppenheimer, his next project is The Odyssey. This movie is going to be an historical film which has been inspired by Greek poet Homer’s epic poem. The film will revolve around the story of Greek King Odysseus and his ten-year-long journey after the Trojan War.

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