Christopher Nolan's connection with India: From filming locations to The Odyssey premiere

Read all about filmmaker Christopher Nolan's connection with India here. From filming locations of his iconic movies to him casting an Indian actress in his movie to The Odyssey premiere in India, read ahead to get all the details.

Christopher Nolan's connection with India: From filming locations to The Odyssey premiere

Christopher Nolan's connection with India: One of the most talented filmmakers globally has to be Christopher Nolan. This year, the Oscar-winning filmmaker is making his relationship with India more special. Nolan’s upcoming movie, The Odyssey, is a historical epic that fans can’t wait to see. For the first time ever, the Interstellar filmmaker has held an official global premiere for his movie in our country.

Before The Odyssey is released in theatres worldwide, Nolan will be coming to India just days before the premiere. With The Odyssey premiere, Nolan would be marking his first official film promotion in India. While this is his first premiere event, Christopher Nolan’s ties with India go way back. Let’s dive in to know all about filmmaker Christopher Nolan's connection with India here.

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Christopher Nolan's connection with India: Filming locations

The filmmaker has given us so many good movies that we all adore and keep going back to. You will be shocked to know that two of the filmmaker's movies had scenes shot in India.

Amongst Nolan’s brilliant movies that fans have showered with love, the production of his 2012 film, The Dark Knight Rises, was brought to Rajasthan’s very own Jodhpur. He shot the exterior scenes for the infamous underground prison, ‘The Pit’ here. In this iconic scene, we get to see Bruce Wayne's escape. His escape scene was primarily filmed at the historic Mehrangarh Fort, which towers 400 feet above the city.

Christopher Nolan's connection with India: Casting Dimple Kapadia in his movie

Apart from filming in our country, Nolan has also cast veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in his 2020 espionage thriller Tenet. Dimple was seen playing the pivotal role of the arms dealer, Priya Singh.

Christopher Nolan's connection with India: The Odyssey premiere

For Nolan’s upcoming epic, India will be hosting a grand premiere for The Odyssey. It will be a two-day promotional visit on July 10 and 11, 2026. Along with the brilliant filmmaker, cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland will be attending the premiere as well. The event is expected to be among the biggest Hollywood premieres ever hosted in the country. Nolan is also expected to be accompanied by his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.

About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Nolan’s upcoming movie has been adapted from Homer's iconic Greek epic, The Odyssey. The plot will revolve around the legendary warrior Odysseus, who will be played by Matt Damon. We will see how he struggles to find his way back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. From a world inhabited by gods, monsters, and mythical creatures, Odysseus’s journey is anything but straightforward. It tests his courage, endurance, and wit.

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You will get to see a star-studded cast in this historical epic with actors like Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.

The Odyssey is all set to hit Indian theatres from July 16, 2026, onwards, so be sure to check this movie out to see Nolan’s new epic unfold.

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