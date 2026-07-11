Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Ahead of the release of Matt Damon-Tom Holland starrer know everything about Homer's legendary epic

Waiting to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey? Read ahead to know all about Homer's legendary epic before you see the movie in theatres.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Ahead of the release of Matt Damon-Tom Holland starrer know everything about Homer's legendary epic

The movie in 2026 that everyone has been waiting to watch this year has to be Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Nolan’s upcoming movie is slated to break box office records worldwide. With just a few days left for this movie to release globally, India has already watched an exclusive screening of the film at The Odyssey grand premiere held in Mumbai yesterday. With the official promo event of this historical epic taking place in our country, people’s expectations from it have skyrocketed. If you're someone who is going to watch this movie on its release date, get to know all about Homer’s legendary epic, which Nolan’s film is adapted from here.

About Homer’s The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic poem written by Greek poet Homer. This poem spans over 24 books and dates back to the 7th or 8th century B.C. Through this poem, Homer narrates the story of the king of Ithaca, Odysseus. These poems tell us his tough journey and how he wandered around for over 10 years trying to get back home after the Trojan War.

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Along Odysseus’s journey, he encounters a series of mythical creatures and powerful gods who make his to return home all the more difficult. This includes the sea god Poseidon, who seeks revenge after Odysseus blinds his son.

This epic poem wasn’t always a written text. During the time Homer came up with this poem, it originated from an oral tradition in which poets, or bards, performed epic narratives for audiences. The fixed written texts started appearing much later.

The first four books of this poem are set in Ithaca, where we get to know about the troubles Penelope, Odysseus’s wife, and their young son, Telemachus, are going through. The two are powerless before Penelope’s arrogant suitors as they despair of Odysseus’s return from the siege of Troy. Telemachus even sets out on a secret trip to the Peloponnese where he finds out that his father is indeed still alive. After the first four books is where we get to meet Ithaca’s king, Odysseus.

Throughout these 24 books, you will get to see themes of hospitality (xenia), loyalty, divine intervention, and homecoming (nostos). The Odyssey is also connected to Homer’s other poem, the Iliad. are connected deeply. Both are epic poems which revolve around the cycle of myths surrounding the Trojan War, with the Odyssey succeeding the Iliad chronologically.

About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Nolan’s The Odyssey is his upcoming movie, which is adapted from the epic poem written by Homer. You will get to see Matt Damon play Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, in this historical drama. Actor Anne Hathaway will be playing Penelope, Odysseus’s wife, and Tom Holland will be seen playing their young son, Telemachus.

For fans who are interested in watching this movie, you will be able to catch it in theatres from July 17, 2026.

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