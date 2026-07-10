Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets CBFC CLEARANCE without a single cut; Receives 'A' certificate ahead of India releas

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has reportedly cleared the CBFC without a single cut, unlike Oppenheimer, which sparked controversy in India. Here's everything you need to know about its certification, runtime and why fans are celebrating.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets CBFC CLEARANCE without a single cut; Receives 'A' certificate ahead of India releas

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is all set to land in Indian theaters, and fans have a reason to celebrate: the CBFC hasn’t asked for a single cut. So, audiences here will get to see exactly what the rest of the world sees, The board did give the film an ‘A’ certificate, which means it’s strictly for adults over 18 but that’s it. Indian moviegoers are in for Nolan’s full vision. Apparently, The Odyssey passed the CBFC’s review without any edits. The certificate came through on July 9, with a runtime of almost three hours, 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 33 seconds, to be precise. It’s one of Nolan’s lengthier works, for sure.

This is all especially refreshing for Nolan fans, given the debates that followed Oppenheimer’s release last year. Back then, a scene featuring Florence Pugh in the nude with Cillian Murphy stirred up quite a bit of controversy. Indian theaters screened a version where Pugh’s body was covered by a digitally added black dress. Naturally, the internet lit up with talk about censorship. Turns out, though, that version wasn’t mandated by the CBFC. Reports say the filmmakers and studio decided, on their own, to tweak it before submitting Oppenheimer to the board. Other than that dress, the only formal CBFC changes were the usual anti-smoking disclaimers and muting a single expletive in the audio and subtitles.

The Odyssey doesn’t have any of those issues. Of course, Oppenheimer also faced heat over its Bhagavad Gita scene. A segment where verses from the Gita are recited during an intimate moment sparked a social media uproar, with some calling it insensitive and others defending Nolan’s artistic choices but even with all the backlash, Oppenheimer was a box office hit in India, and it went on to dominate awards season everywhere.

Now, Nolan’s back, tackling one of his biggest stories yet, Homer’s The Odyssey. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, the cast list alone is impressive. Damon plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, struggling to make his epic ten-year journey home after the Trojan War, tangling with monsters, gods, and everything in between.

Buzz in India is building. Nolan and Tom Holland touched down in Mumbai ahead of the big premiere, and Matt Damon’s expected to join soon. It’s shaping up to be one of the most high-profile Hollywood launches in India yet. With CBFC giving The Odyssey a smooth pass, fans get to watch Nolan’s epic the way he intended. The film opens nationwide on July 17 and the excitement just keeps growing.

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