Chunky Panday REACTS to Ananya Panday being trolled for sheer dress: 'I don’t think anyone...'

A few days ago, made heads turn when she made a stunning entrance at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash hosted by . She wore a sheer dress with a corset bodysuit along with a thigh-high slit and grabbed everyone's eyeballs. However, netizens didn't approve of her outfit. While some compared her with Urfi Javed who is known for wearing risque clothes, some called her disgusting. Reacting to the trolls, her dad and actor Chunky Panday said that Ananya needs to look glamorous given that she is in the show business today. Also Read - Ananya Panday glams up in BLACK; check out 5 pictures of the Liger actress that are too hot to handle

Speaking about it, Chunky said that as parents they have never told their daughters what to wear and what not to. In contrast with trolls, the actor said that Ananya looked rather lovely. "One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar,” he told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and more B-town divas who looked sensuous AF in see-through dresses [VIEW PICS]

Chunky cited his own example of how he has been made fun of his clothes by his family. "Getting laughed at for what you’re wearing is very common. We should take these things as a compliment. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind. I tell Ananya, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’. We make sure that we don’t bother about trolls. She has learnt to laugh at herself. One shouldn’t let these things get to their heart," he concluded. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday BRUTALLY trolled sheer outfit; did Amitabh Bachchan praise The Kashmir Files?

After Gehraiyaan, Ananya will be next seen in her much-hyped upcoming movie Liger, which stars Arjun Reddy fame in the lead. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. Makrand Deshpande, , , and others will be seen in significant roles as well. Liger is produced by , Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.