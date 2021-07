Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday has passed away on Saturday, July 10. The actor and his wife Bhavana Panday were seen arriving at her residence to pay their last respects. , Sameer Soni and his wife were also seen arriving at the residence. had stepped out in the city to fulfill her work commitments. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood actresses who nail the sports bra look and leave fans out of breath each time

More details are awaited.