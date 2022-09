R Balki is known for making slice-of-life movies like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Ki & Ka, and PadMan. However, he is now all set to enter the thriller zone with his next film Chup. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released today, and well, it has impressed one and all. Netizens simply can’t stop praising the trailer, and the performance of Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in it. Also Read - Sita Ramam Hindi: Will Dulquer Salmaan join Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors in pan-India stars league?

Chup: Revenge of the Artist revolves around a serial killer who kills the critics as says in the trailer, ‘critics ka critic’. The trailer will surely keep engaged from the first scene to the last scene, and well, it will make you excited to watch the film and know more about it. Also Read - Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur is grateful to be making South film debut with the Dulquer Salmaan film; here's why

After watching the trailer, netizens are calling it an ‘amazing trailer, ‘promising’, ‘goosebumps’ and a lot more. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Sita Ramam: Rashmika Mandanna opens up on playing Afrin in the Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer; says, 'Hard work has paid off'

Advertisement

I just seen #ChupTrailer on @PenMovies YouTube channel. This trailer says .... Amazing thriller coming theatre on 23rd sept 22. @dulQuer and @iamsunnydeol give another outstanding performance on this #Chup movie. Get ready to experience high level thriller on theatre. — PKD (@Impkdalai) September 5, 2022

#ChupTrailer gave me goosebumps, what a creative concept and presentation. Please please please release it in Netherlands too. https://t.co/A0aFdbnbOK — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) September 5, 2022

Chup is slated to release on 23rd September 2022. It is 's third Bollywood film after Karwaan and The Zoya Factor. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of his Telugu film Sita Ramam which also stars in the lead role.

Sita Ramam was recently dubbed and released in Hindi and it has done a decent business of Rs. 2.45 crore in three days. Now, let’s wait and watch what response Chup will get at the box office.