Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Angry fans slam makers for ruining the 90's Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik classic; say, 'Total Balatkaar'

Hungama 2's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 was the first song to be unveiled by the makers. While Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in that plum coloured saree and Meezan Jafferi seems to have the dancing chops of his dad, but the song is very different from the original 90's chartbuster. The thing with recreating old songs is that some of them are timeless. Kumar Sanu - Alka Yagnik's classic is a hit even with the millennial audience. Needless to say, people are not impressed much with the new version. The dancing is good but the song does not have the flavour of the original. This is how people have slammed the number...

#ChuraKeDilMera2 bas karo saha nahi jata — Kyungsoo Time? itsDOtime (@exosufo) July 7, 2021

#ChuraKeDilMera2 is total shit ! — Hafsa Parveen (@DrParveen24) July 7, 2021

Now that they are ruining all our 90s iconic songs, I realise why my mum never liked Kaanta Laga remix. #ChuraKeDilMera2

??????? — Unnamed Girl ?? (@UnnamedGirl9) July 7, 2021

#ChuraKeDilMera2 is total balatkaar of classic blockbuster by Kumar Sanu #bollywoodnews #India — Muhammad Haris Alvi (@alvi_haris) July 6, 2021

Ye sb purane songs ka remix krna jaruri hai kya..?#ChuraKeDilMera2

Kahan Kumar Shanu ki voice aur kahan ye...?? — Pratiksha Jha (@JhaPratiksha) July 6, 2021

Watching #ChuraKeDilMera2 feels like watching Instagram reels on loop. Ruined the song forever. It's not about the actors who featured in it, it's about the way they recreated this iconic number and failed horribly. #ShilpaShetty and #AkshayKumar were the best! — Kanakanjali Roy (@kanakanjali_roy) July 6, 2021

The new song has been sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. The composition is by Anmol Malik. Hungama 2 is coming on Disney + Hotstar. Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan who helmed the original. The original Chura Ke Dil Mera was from the film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song is an absolute classic till date.