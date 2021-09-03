Cinderella Movie Review: Camila Cabello makes a confident debut in this feminist re-telling of the classic fairytale

Movie: Cinderella

Cinderella Cast: Camila Cabello, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, James Corden, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter

Cinderella Director: Kay Cannon

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The fairytale of Cinderella by Charles Perrault is one that most of us have read in childhood. It is the story of a poor girl whose life is transformed by her fairy Godmother and of course, her Prince Charming. But Kay Cannon has given a modern feminist spin to the story where our main protagonist wants to be known as 'Ella' than royalty. Cinderella marks the acting debut of singing sensation Camila Cabello. The singer is known for her hits like Havana, Senorita, Liar and so on. It is produced by James Corden of The Late Late Show fame. Fans of Camila Cabello have been whipped for the movie ever since the trailer came out...

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Cinderella is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Cinderella review...

What's it about

Like the classic fairytale, Cinderella gives a sad life dominated by her step-mother. Unlike the story, our girl loves to design dresses and dreams of becoming a couturier. The young lady manages to reach the ball courtesy her fairy Godmother and we know what happens next.

What's hot...

Camila Cabello is given a new-age feminist version of Cinderella, and she enhances it with her spontaneity. The singer gets the sassy quotient of the character to perfection. Nicholas Galitzine makes for an extraordinarily handsome prince and has wonderful screen presence. Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver have some of the best lines in the movie. Brosnan plays the role of the power-hungry silly king with aplomb. Billy Porter shines as the genderless fairy godmother. The makers have tried to make the movie as inclusive as possible (we also have a desi element, which I won't reveal). Feminism, gender-neutrality and self-realisation take prominence in the script. James Corden is a hoot as a rat/footman. Andrew Dunn's cinematography makes the movie look gorgeous in every frame. The ballroom sequence is dreamy. Another highlight is the use of songs. Songs like Ed Sheeran's Perfect, Material Girl and Whatta Man are used nicely in the film.

What's not...

Kay Cannon turns the character of Cinderella upside down. But there is no genuine conflict in the film. Idina Menzel as her step-mother is excused as she has had a tough life fighting the patriarchal system. Also, some of the sequences look rather silly. We understand that it is a musical but the pieces set in the film are far too many. We would have liked some more moments between Camila and Nicholas instead as they do look good together.

BL Verdict

While the modern Cinderella might resonate with young dreams who have the perfect mix of love, family and successful professional life, the movie holds not constantly hold your attention. Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine are charming but they could have been used in a better manner. The talented singer makes a confident debut and that's what the movie is about!