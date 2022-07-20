Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed a lot of attention after Enforcement Directorate summoned her last year about a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Race 2 actress Jacqueline was summoned several times post her name involved in the case. Jacqueline's intimate pictures with Sukesh went viral on social media and netizens were left shell-shocked. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar's sizzling chemistry as they groove to Oo Antava sets screens on fire [WATCH VIDEO]

According to the latest reports, Jacqueline and Sukesh's love story began in 2021 after he messaged her from Tihar jail. As per a report by The Print, Sukesh messaged Jacqueline, but she did not respond to him. He later approached her through her hairdresser. If reports are to be believed then conman Sukesh had introduced himself as the owner of a TV network and a jeweler. He even revealed that he was close to Home Minister Amit Shah. Jacqueline revealed to Enforcement Directorate officers that she had no clue that Sukesh was calling and texting her from inside the Tihar jail. Also Read - Anushka Sen shares how she connected with Krystle Dsouza; picks her favourite host among Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @visiononhold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by osmansonof (@osmansonof)

Later, the ED source was quoted by The Print saying that Jacqueline claimed that Sukesh met her only twice while he was out of jail on parole period. The two met in Chennai and Jacqueline even revealed that she would tell him to meet and he would avoid saying that he got stuck due to Covid restrictions. The 36-year-old actress Jacqueline even informed ED officials that when she got to know about conman Sukesh in news, she was informed that he has been 'implicated in a false case'. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar lifts Samantha Ruth Prabhu into his arms while entering the show; netizens judge and troll Pushpa actress

Advertisement

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona which will release on July 28, 2022. Jacqueline will also make her Hollywood debut with Tell It Like a Woman. The diva also has Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh, Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar, and Kick 2 with Salman Khan in her kitty.