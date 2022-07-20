Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in contact with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar while he was in Tihar jail? Here's the truth

Kick 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about how her love story with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar started. The Cirkus actress Jacqueline revealed to ED officers that she had no clue that Sukesh was calling and texting her from inside the Tihar jail.