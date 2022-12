Bollywood has been facing boycott calls on social media ever since theatres reopened post pandemic. Though the film industry has been struggling to make a mark while the south industry has flourished at the box office this year, it has given a few hits in the form of , Gangubai Kathiawadi, 2 and more. Reacting to the rising boycott culture, Cirkus director has strongly defended Bollywood amid the negativity. Also Read - Cirkus: Rohit Shetty recalls how everybody forced him to release Sooryavanshi on OTT but this is why he REFUSED [Exclusive]

When the director was asked about the industry's underwhelming year compared to regional cinema, Rohit argued that Bollywood had one bad year and people have started turning their back on them. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water Vs Cirkus Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh film sees slow advance booking but expected to open better than Bhediya

“Sooryavanshi was released, and at the beginning of this year, films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked well. Drishyam 2 has done well recently. It’s not like our films aren’t working. Gangubai Kathiawadi did really well,” he said. “Ek saal kharab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho (We had one bad year and you are turning your backs on us)?” Rohit told Lallantop during a session. Also Read - Avatar The Way of Water Day 1 box office collection: James Cameron's film mints Rs 40 crores in India; fails to beat Avengers Endgame record

The director also went on to list the blockbuster that Bollywood has given over the decades. To prove his point, he named the films such as , Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Munnabhai MBBS, , , Hera Pheri, his own , Golmaal, and Sooryavanshi.

Rohit's passionate defense lef the audience cheering for him including his the Cirkus front runner . He made a concluding statement to sum up his point while addressing the anchor saying, "Don’t mind it madam but rats are the first ones to jump ship when it sinks." The entire room erupted at his response and the audience started chanting his name to extend their support.

Meanwhile, and 's upcoming film Pathaan is the latest one to face the boycott calls amid the controversy over the saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song. Previously, and starrer , 's Dobaaraa, 's Laal Singh Chaddha and many more films have dealt with social media trolls calling for boycott.