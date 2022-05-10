Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated comedy film Cirkus will have a grand Christmas release worldwide. The big-ticket entertainer, starring Ranveer Singh, , , and a bevy of celebrated actors, will hit the big screen worldwide on 23rd December 2022. The Director took to his social media to announce the release date of his much awaited movie. Cirkus is jointly produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu on plans of entering Bollywood, 'I don't want to waste my time'

Making the announcement on his official Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote: "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss 'Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!! #CirkusthisChristmas @rohitshettypicturez @tseriesfilms ." Commenting on the development, Rohit Shetty shared, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere." Check out his post below:

BollywoodLife was the first to be informed that the release date of Cirkus will be announced today, 10th May, at 11 a.m. Revealing the same in an exclusive interview, added, "Like Rohit sir ( ) usually does, if he likes a older story, feels there's great potential in it, he takes a skeleton of it, just sort of like the pillars of the narrative...this one significant, important beat...and then this and this and this, and then he makes his own version."

Cirkus also stars , , and a host other talented actors. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hits theatres on 13th May worldwide.