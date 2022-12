Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reached the maximum city for the Current Laga Re song launch from Cirkus. Deepika is making a cameo appearance in a special song number in Rohit Shetty-directed comedy movie set in the 60s. Current Laga song was launched by the trio, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone as the special guest. It is a peppy track and the glimpse of the same in the Cirkus movie trailer had already bowled over fans. The excitement to watch Deepika and Ranveer groove together on an electrifying number has been a dream of DeepVeer fans for some time now, especially after their wedding. Also Read - Hansika Motwani to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood divas who flaunted their sindoor and mangalsutras after wedding leaving fans mesmerised

Deepika-Ranveer steal the show in Current Laga Re Song

The Current Laga Re song begins on a very different note, one which you may not have imagined. Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in every frame while the powerhouse of the energy, Ranveer Singh as usual impresses with his infectious energy and moves. They both, it seems have watched a lot of South Indian massy songs. As the feels of Current Laga Re are the same. It is a pucca MASSY song number which will be played at every wedding from now on. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's expressions in the Current Laga Re song are chef's kiss. We bet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Current Laga Re will be a TOP trend in Entertainment News today. Also Read - Pathaan makers share Shah Rukh Khan's new still; impatient fans share memes annoyed with delay in song release

Here's how fans reacted to DeepVeer in Current Laga Re:

Talking about the audience's reaction, Current Laga Re song has got mixed responses. While a lot of people have loved the mad energy Deepika and Ranveer shared in the song, some have called Bachchhan Paandey songs better than Current Laga. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood divas whose recent appearances in gowns left us awestruck [View Pics]

Thank god PRITAM blessed us with "Dance ka bhoot".Who knew year end tracks gonna be this garbage?#CurrentLagaRepic.twitter.com/uQdAbnIBSg — souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) December 8, 2022

He came a long way from firecracker to #CurrentLagaRe pic.twitter.com/PnWVVTDZ3A — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) December 8, 2022

Mein nacha toh sabko current laga re!!

Thumka mera excellent laga re.....

Current laga re ⚡????

Watching deepika dance after so long makes me feel so good?⚡?!!

U guys killed it ⚡✌?❤️ #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #CurrentLagaRe #RohitShetty #Cirkus #cirkusthisxmas https://t.co/4WBDHg4TQ3 — ????? ???????????? (@Tejasswistann) December 8, 2022

Why has Deepika participated in this cringefest chhichhorapanti ahead of a stylish Action film? #CurrentLagaRe — ?????? ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) December 8, 2022

Deepika Mass ?

Choreography ??

I dint like her styling but her expressions ??? #CurrentLagaRe https://t.co/4VVK34qECx — Revanth (@revanthbandari) December 8, 2022

Happy to see #DeepikaPadukone back on screen and having fun ? Her dance is lit? Her screen presence is unmatched ? #CurrentLagaRe But what’s up with the random tamizh lines at the start ? pic.twitter.com/Knx11koOM3 — Nalan || ? ? (@nalanin1987) December 8, 2022

Choreographer ko phaansi ki saja de do. #CurrentLagaRe — ?????? ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) December 8, 2022

Agar esa current lag raha hai toh nahi dekhna mujhe #CurrentLagaRe — Sakshi Thapliyal (@divyakshi__) December 8, 2022

I’m so in love with this song DeepVeer were amazing .. I couldn’t take my eyes off them #CurrentLagaRe ??

Thank you Rohit for this song .. deepveer shippers are extremely grateful — Samia (@1isamia) December 8, 2022

even bacchaan paandey songs were way better than this.

now rohit will release one remake song for his movie which is again a remake of remake of remake#CurrentLagare — varun  (@shutupvarun) December 8, 2022

Lagta hai kuch galat sun liya maine #CurrentLagaRe pic.twitter.com/Fdelp9egsh — BeingAbhi (@Abhii0027) December 8, 2022

Talking about Cirkus, the movie is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Cirkus is releasing on 23rd December 2022.