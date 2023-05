Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talked about stars in India and the most popular Indian actress. The actress was recently seen in Shaakuntalam. She is now gearing up for Kushi and Citadel Indian Chapter which is a movie and a web series. Samantha is quite busy in her professional life with several projects in her kitty. And amidst the reports of her working and her health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made news for a happy thing. The Yashoda actress has bought another piece of palatial property. If reports are anything to go by, Sam has spent a whopping amount for the same. Check out more details of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new luxurious abode below: Also Read - Naga Chaitanya again addresses divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and link-up rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala; says, 'Whatever happened has happened...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious apartment in Hyderabad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest stars in the country. The actress has a net worth of a whopping Rs 89 crores, as per a report in DNA. And now, a report in Economic Times has surfaced stating that Samantha has bought a luxurious 3 BHK apartment in Hyderabad. As per the report in an entertainment news portal, the house comes with an area of 7944 square ft. The duplex's first floor consists of 3,920 sq ft while the floor above consists of 4,024 sq ft.

Furthermore, the reports also states that the apartment is located in Jayabheri Orange County which is situated in Nanakramguda. The community, it is said, is a very well-known and highly secure one. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new lavish abode is said to be the one with beautiful designs which is a mix of elegance and modern features.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's other properties

If reports are anything to go by, Samantha already owns a luxurious abode in Jubilee Hill whose worth is said to be around Rs 100 crores. Yep, that's right. On the other hand, Samantha also has an apartment in Mumbai which is worth Rs 15 crores, states a media report.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The -directed movie which also starred Dev Mohan tanked at the box office. Veteran producer Chitti Babu had slammed Samantha and claimed that the actress should resort to supporting roles as she is no longer the star or the heroine. Samantha posted a few cryptic notes taking a dig at the producer as well. Sam is now gearing up for starrer Kushi and Raj and DK helmed web series Citadel Indian Chapter with .