Priyanka Chopra has comfortably made a space for herself in Hollywood. She is now among the known faces in the West. Her Hollywood journey started with Quantico which was a massive hit. Now, the diva is making all Indians proud by featuring in top shows and movies. After Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in the new Amazon Prime Video series titled Citadel. The first look pictures of the actress from the show are out and she looks fierce and how. Also Read - Asim Riaz reveals Sidharth Shukla came into his dream on the day of his death; here's what happened

took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from Citadel. She looks badass in the first look pictures. One of the pictures has her holding a gun while the other picture shows her chemistry with Richard Madden. It is a spy series and going by the pictures, one can assume it to be a roller coaster ride. The pictures also reveal the character name of Priyanka - Nadia Sinh. As per reports, she plays the role of a spy who is presumed to be dead already.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's picture below: