Amazon Prime Video series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden has managed to grab everyone's attention. It has become one of the most trending series and has kept everyone hooked. The spy thriller series is going to be made in several versions and in the Indian version, we will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan playing the leading roles. The Indian spin-off is being directed by The Family Man directors Raj & DK. Now, reports have emerged suggesting that Samantha and Varun will have a few steamy scenes in Citadel India.

A report in a Dinamalar story in Tamil, the actors have reportedly agreed to pull off a steamy scene in Citadel India just like the one done by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden did in Citadel. There will be a few kissing scenes and some intimate scenes. However, there is no confirmation of the same. Neither the stars nor the makers of the show have made any comments on these reports.

The Indian Chapter of Citadel is expected to premiere at the end of 2023. However, the makers have not shared the release date of the show as yet. It is expected that Citadel Chapter India and Citadel US Chapter may merge and the characters will come together. However, these are just speculations.

Recently, fans got all excited as they got to see Varun Dhawan's glimpse in Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of Rahi Gambhir - father of Priyanka Chopra's character Nadia.

Varun Dhawan is playing the role of Rahi Gambhir in Citadel India. He's the father of Nadia ( Priyanka Chopra's character) in the US version. He's a spy turned criminal ( alleged) and he has voiced the older Rahi played by Paul Bazely. pic.twitter.com/Pkcr9yRfDj — Annesha (@ApnaaVarun) May 19, 2023

Fans are now excited to know more details of Citadel India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam while Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. For more updates from the world of showbiz, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.