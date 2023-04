Citadel is the most awaited and highly anticipated web series which is being made in various installments including American and Indian installments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. The spy thriller web series produced by Russo Brothers also stars Richard Madden in the lead. Russo Brothers have admitted that James Bond is a huge influence behind Citadel. However, this is not the first thriller being made inspired by Bond. The actress explained how Citadel is different from other James Bond inspired films. Also Read - Bollywood movie sequels starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more that fans wanted but never got made

In an interview, we asked Priyanka Chopra Jonas what sets Citadel apart, in response to it she replied the series is very different and also a very new concept that has never been attempted before. She named a few spy verses such as Ethan Hunt, Mission Impossible, and Bond series stating humans like the idea of spies and espionage. They like intelligence, lies, and deceit and it is a juicy world for people who like to watch. Citadel is also about spies and people can definitely draw comparisons, said PC. She thinks Citadel is very distinct because it is global.

Talking about differentiation from other Bond series, Priyanka said, "the names I mentioned go to different countries but the concept of Citadel is that the world has decided to share its intelligence. So Citadel has no allegiance to any country." In this huge world, anyone can be a Citadel agent so it exists in every part of the world. Hence there is an Indian, American, and Italian franchise and the possibility of many more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stressed that this is a very new concept and "it's never been attempted before."

The actress further explained what sets the series apart from others, stating, “Citadel is not about one spy like the others, it's not 1 Bond, it's not one Ethan Hunt, it's not one spy. It is a world of spies. It's a world of espionage. So Citadel is very character forward, whether it's Richard's character, my character, Stanley's character, or Ashley's character. We live in the world of espionage, but it's the relationships between the characters that will keep you glued into the show, you know, Which also I think is very different from the other franchises I talked about.”

Citadel is touted to be a world of espionage and the American installment of the spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Both will play Citadel agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The Amazon Prime Video series is produced by Russo Brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Citadel will release on 28th April 2023.