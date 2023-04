Priyanka Chopra is ruling hearts with her sizzling appearances at the promotions of her upcoming spy thriller series, Citadel. The actress has been on a promotional spree for Citadel alongside the cast and crew including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Russo Brothers and more. Priyanka also sat down for a chat in India, when she had been promoting Citadel in the maximum city. Earlier, Priyanka had opened up on the pay disparity between male and female actors in Bollywood, And she has yet again brushed up on the same. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and other fashionistas who made red the colour of the season [View Pics]

Priyanka Chopra brushes up on pay disparity in Bollywood again

In an interview with Film Companion, reports Koimoi.com, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she ever fought against pay disparity in India. The actress revealed she had while adding that she never asked for equal pay but a little more than she would be paid normally. "Woh bhi nahi milta tha. So, I just gave up the fight," she told the portal. Earlier Priyanka shared how the actors in Bollywood would be paid substantially big amounts while the actresses weren't even getting 10 percent of what the heroes made.

Priyanka Chopra about getting equal pay in Hollywood

The actress was asked about getting equal pay which Priyanka Chopra got for the first time in 22 years of her career. The Global icon shares that her agents asked her that since she was playing a co-lead, they should sit down with Amazon and talk about pay parity. Priyanka, who didn't expect it, said that she asked them to try but told them that it was not going to happen. Priyanka said that she didn't believe it because she had fought that fight without success and had had those conversations a lot of times. Her statement has yet again made headlines in Entertainment News.

Watch the Citadel trailer video here:

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Talking about Citadel, the web series is created by David Weil from Amazon Prime Studios with Russo Brothers. Apart from Priyanka and Richard Madden, the series stars Stanley Tucci and Leslie Manville in key roles. It is about two spy agents who upon losing their memory start afresh until their former colleague approaches them again when another order is forming which might threaten everything. The Citadel trailer was packed with amazing action sequences, stunning chemistry between Richard and Priyanka and of course, the intriguing plotline.