Priyanka Chopra has been on her toes promoting her series Citadel. The thriller series that also stars Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden will release on April 28 on Amazon Prime Videos. The stars were on a world tour starting from India. Priyanka Chopra and the team of Citadel then held the premiere of the show in London. Last, the actress was in Italy. Hubby Nick Jonas kept Priyanka Chopra company as she traveled extensively to promote the show. Finally, the couple has reunited with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra took her to Insta stories to share cute pictures of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress looks the happiest to be around her daughter. In a picture shared, they could be seen playing with a toy airplane. In another picture, Nick Jonas can be seen too. They have got Malti Grissini (crispy breadsticks) from Italy. While we cannot see Malti's reaction as Priyanka did not reveal her face, the actress definitely looks super excited to introduce Malti to Grissini. Nick Jonas adoring looks at his daughter.

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas came to India, they brought Malti along too. It was her first trip to Nani's house in India. In an interview with The Tribune, Priyanka Chopra spoke about Malti's first trip to India and said that she happily ate Paneer. She said that Malti has reached an age and is healthy so they can travel with her. The actress was quoted saying, "My hours have changed, they have become less. I go home whenever I have a break. I don’t work on the weekends. In a way, my priorities have changed. Now she has reached a certain age and is healthy and we can travel with her. We have brought her to India and now she is sitting at my mother’s home and eating paneer with both her hands."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January last year. The couple opted for surrogacy. Malti had to be in NICU for almost 100 days post birth before Priyanka and Nick could bring her home.