Priyanka Chopra is once again set to conquer the world and our minds as her show Citadel is going to release soon. There is tremendous buzz around the same. The show stars Game of Thrones star Richard Madden with Priyanka Chopra. The actors are on their toes promoting the show that will air on Amazon Prime Videos. Priyanka Chopra was recently also in the news as she opened up about her Bollywood journey. She spoke about politics in Bollywood and being cornered. Now, PeeCee has spoken about casting in Bollywood.

talks about changes in Bollywood and the casting process

In an interview with The Indian Express, Priyanka Chopra stated that casting in Bollywood should be done on merit and not according to politics. She mentioned that a lot has changed in the Hindi film industry over the past few years and there are many talents who now come from outside the industry. She recalled her times and said that when she started the scenario was much different. She asserted that the casting should be a casting director's job instead of 'politics and drama'. She further said that the change has occurred in Bollywood as stars of her generation fought for it. She said that no camps should rule casting and it should be done on merit only. Conversations around it are must. Priyanka Chopra is now excited to see many new faces from outside the industry and different parts of the country being a part of Hindi language entertainment. The Citadel actress is being pretty candid about her experiences and also shared that she is happy to witness the change taking place.

Just yesterday, the premiere of Citadel took place in London. She looked ravishing and how in an off-shoulder red satin dress. She was accompanied by Nick Jonas who simply could not take his eyes off his wifey. Many pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, fans could see her reaction as someone from the audience sang Desi Girl.

@primevideouk @primevideo#CitadelOnPrime was so much attending the world premiere of #Citadel What a show! I defo give it a high rating. @priyankachopra got all my love I will give her one of her best interviews one day ?? #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/EkzYPQNREN — Sugapuff (@IAmSugapuff) April 18, 2023

An Indian adaptation of Citadel is also in the making with and in the lead.