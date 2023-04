Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her next project, a lavishly mounted global web series called Citadel. The global premiere of Citadel was held in London and the whole cast and crew including the Citadel Indian version cast, that is Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also present for the global premiere. The promotions for Citadel are in full swing. The actress has been giving out interviews. The promotions kicked off in India with the launch in Mumbai. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the comments and bullying of celebrities that happen. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra reveals some men have been insecure about her success [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra REACTS to gossip, bullying and rumours floating around

Entertainment News has been all about Priyanka Chopra who is promoting her series Citadel. The actress in an interview with Film Companion's First Row Conversations was asked how she deals with comments and bullying that come her way. The actress shares that she came to terms with those quite early on in her career. Priyanka recalls that it is a thing calling it to be a media thing wherein a lot of things are written about the actors. Be it linkups, boyfriends and stuff. And hence it was at the beginning of her career itself that Priyanka Chopra decided to keep her private life very private.

Priyanka Chopra says she has made peace with the same

The Jee Le Zaraa actress is very protective about her life since then and has maintained it even now. The actress says that people will talk about her but she cannot stop them. The actress adds that there will be people who would sit and chat with the family, like. ''Accha usne toh yeh pehna tha. usne toh ye kia tha. Uska toh ye hua tha. Main toh nahi rok sakti.'." The actress says she can't come to their houses and make them stop. "I have to make peace with the fact that that's going to happen and I did that very early."

Citadel star adds that she has a close group of people whom she trusts which includes her team, her family and her friends. Talking about Citadel, the web series by the Russo brothers costarring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci is premiering on 28th April.