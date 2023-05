Priyanka Chopra is promoting Citadel and dishing out interviews and opening up about her life more than ever. The actress has been sharing deets about her surrogacy, par disparity in Bollywood and more. And in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra talked about her sweet 16 age. In a podcast interview with Howard Stein, Priyanka recalls how her father Dr Ashok Chopra was livid when she returned from America and had a somewhat difficult puberty time. Priyanka Chopra's father made some rules after she came back to India. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rock the red carpet in monochrome; Look back at their stunning outfits [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra talks about having restrictions at the age of 16

Priyanka Chopra appeared on Howard Stein's show in which she opened up like never before and her statements are going viral in entertainment news. Howard asked her about her puberty phase and having heard about the restrictions that her father Ashok Chopra, putting bars on her window. Howard asks Priyanka teasingly about how hot she was to have boys chasing her. The actress laughed out loud at that. Priyanka recalls that she was in America studying high school. She had two braids and when she came back to India, he was super paranoid.

Priyanka had got her hair blown out in order to look cool. The actress shares that she came back a little bit more women than her father had anticipated. Priyanka shares that she had been peacocking like she had been peacocking in America and she had boys following her. The Jee Le Zaraa actress shared that a boy had jumped into her balcony at night and that's when he rather barred her windows. He confiscated her jeans and asked her to wear only Indian clothes. The actress recalls taking his loose shirts and opened up the buttons and Also tied a knot near the waist.

Priyanka Chopra recalls being arrogant and feeling invincible

Priyanka shares that she did not understand the gravity of the situation back then and now when she looks back at her past years, she wonders how the hell she got away with everything. The actress says that back then she felt invincible and felt that she would get away with everything. When the boy jumped on her balcony, she shares that her father put rules on her. "I was so arrogant and vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India," she reveals.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra here:



Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently revelling in the successful premiere of Citadel.