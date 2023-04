Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Citadel co-starring Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Leslie Manville among others. The actress was in India a couple of weeks ago to promote her web series with Russo Brothers, David Weil and Amazon Prime Studios alongside her family, including Nick Jonas, daughter- Malti Marie and mother- Madhu Chopra. It was the first time that MM (fondly addressed by Nick and Priyanka) visited India. The actress in a magazine cover for Today recalls the time when MM was born prematurely. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, netizens feel THIS Indian celeb has the potential to truly smash it

Priyanka Chopra shares her experience of welcoming Malti Marie a little earlier than expected

Malti Marie was born on 15th January 2022 a couple of weeks earlier than expected. The Citadel star shares with the entertainment news magazine that she shut down after hearing that Malti Marie was coming out early. Priyanka reveals that it was Nick Jonas who gave her the strength and they pulled through the time Malti Marie stayed in NICU for about 110 days. Nick held her by her shoulders when they got the news of MM's birth. Priyanka was worried about what to do and Nick just asked her to get into the car whereafter they drove to the Rady's Children's Hospital in LA.

Priyanka shares that from the moment Malti Marie was born and took her first breath to now, she has never been without either of them. Priyanka Chopra recalls that she and Nick divided their days so that either of them would be with Malti Marie at all times be it while holding her skin-to-skin or even watching her being cared for by the NICU nurses. The Jee Le Zaraa actress feels that it was more of Malti's test than their test. The global icon reveals that she could not be scared or be weak as Malti Marie was scared and weak and hence, she had to be her strength as her mother. Priyanka recalls that she felt that she had to make MM feel that she is not alone and that they are with her.

Priyanka Chopra shares that bringing Malti Marie home from NICU was difficult

The actress recalls that while Malti Marie was in the hospital they would know that she is alive due to the monitor. MM's heartbeat was visible on the monitor. But when they got her home, Priyanka had sleepless nights because all of a sudden Malti Marie was without a monitor. She recollects, "I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on." Not just Malti Marie but also Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas braved this battle! MM is 1 and is very adorable.