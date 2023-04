Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made headlines claiming that she was cornered in Bollywood and people stopped giving her projects. The moment she opened up about her difficult phase in the Hindi film industry, many came to her support. Kangana Ranaut who was her co-star in Fashion backlashed at Karan Johar for sidelining PC in the industry. After not receiving movies in Bollywood she didn’t give up and decided to make a big jump to Hollywood and moved to work in the West. Desi Girl became a global icon after working in Hollywood for almost 10 years now. However, the actress states that she is awaiting an opportunity in Hollywood to get the kind of projects she did in Bollywood. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill says people are constantly trying to change her but she will NEVER lose her real self [Exclusive interview]

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she is awaiting for Bollywood like opportunity in Hollywood. Elaborating more on this she mentioned that she worked with the best in Bollywood. The variety of roles she played and the filmmakers she worked with are the best in business. PC claimed that she hasn't had the opportunity to do that in Hollywood yet. She aims to build her credibility enough as an actor to be able to work with really amazing talent, to work with really amazing filmmakers. She hopes in the next decade of her life she is able to do in Hollywood what she had been able to do here in Bollywood.

She further added that in India she had the exposure to work with the best which gave her confidence to be able to work what she is doing currently in Hollywood. The actress revealed that she now wants to work with really amazing filmmakers and do a variety of roles and surprise people who are just getting to know her in the West. A lot of the audience know her for 20 years because of Bollywood but for many, she is still a new face and she wants to show them that she can do much more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen playing a spy agent in Citadel. The American installment of the spy thriller series also cast Richard Madden in the lead role. The show is produced by Russo Brother who admitted that it has been influenced by James Bond. Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 28th April.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. Apart from Citadel, she has a romantic drama Love Again set to release on 12th May. She recently announced Heads of State with John Cena and . PC will return with a Bollywood project sharing the screen with and in 's Jee Le Zaraa.