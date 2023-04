Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel is one of the most popular series and the most talked about series by the Russo Brothers. A couple of days ago, a world premiere of Citadel was held in London which was attended not just by the cast and crew of Citadel but also by the Indian Citadel makers and spies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Samantha looked stunning in a black co-ord couture by none other than Victoria Beckham, who is one of the leading and most popular designers across the globe. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns up the heat in a sizzling black outfit at Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel London premiere [View Pics]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a shout-out from Victoria Beckham

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to star in the Indian version of Citadel. The actress plays the lead alongside Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are helming the Indian chapter of the Citadel series. Samantha wore a stunning Victoria Beckham couture on the global premiere night. And she also got a shoutout from the fashion designer herself. Yes, you read that right. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen flaunting her toned frame on the blue carpet of Citadel's world premiere in London. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra asserts casting in Bollywood should be done on 'merit' and not on 'politics and drama'

Check Samantha's post in Victoria Beckham couture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The black Victoria Beckham outfit looks stellar on her. The actress wore her hair in a bun with some fringes. The actress opted for dewy glam look for the premiere night. Apart from the Victoria Beckham couture, Samantha was seen wearing the Serpenti necklace and wristlet by Bvlgari. She looked smoking HOT. Talking about Victoria's shout-out, the designer tagged the Shaakuntalam actress in her Instagram stories and praised her saying, "You look incredible." Check out Victoria Beckham's Instagram story here:

Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be headlining the series for the Indian Chapter, as told y'all. The shoot for the same have already begun. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the Nainital, Uttarakhand wherein she had been training for the much talked about series. The actress aced the action sequence training in 8 degrees. Samantha has been battling myositis for a while but have been pushing herself with the help of treatment, of course.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam

Meanwhile, recently, Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam was released in theatres. The movie got a below the expectations response for the same. However, Samantha seems to have moved on and looking ahead. She posted a quote from Bhagvad Gita to shut down her detractors.