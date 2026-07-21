CJP Protest in Delhi: Elvish Yadav REACTS to police action against protesters; 'Students shouldn't have been subjected to violence'

Elvish Yadav reacts to the violent CJP protest in Delhi, saying students with genuine concerns should not have faced violence. His statement comes after clashes left over 118 police personnel and 60 protesters injured.

Elvish Yadav on CJP protest

CJP Protest: Elvish Yadav has recently responded to the police action at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstration in Delhi by arguing that students who voiced legitimate concerns shouldn't have been subjected to violence. Elvish expressed his opinions on X while making it apparent that they were not influenced by any political affiliations.

Elvish Yadav comes in support of students

He wrote, "I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong. The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be taken."

I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong.

The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) July 20, 2026

What is CJP protest all about?

His message was made after violence broke out during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, July 20. The demonstration was organised to call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and to protest purported irregularities in the exams. Protesters had been camped at Jantar Mantar for almost a month, and the CJP had called for a march to Parliament.

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, thousands of people flocked to the protest location. However, when protesters tried to move forward inside Parliament, the march was halted by a strong security presence.

Delhi Police calls protesters 'unruly'

The Delhi Police termed the demonstrators as "unruly, aggressive and violent" after the event. According to an official police statement, the demonstrators disobeyed the prohibitory orders in effect and refused to disperse despite many warnings and legal instructions.

The police also claimed that demonstrators damaged public property, vandalised government and police vehicles, attacked officers with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, and "resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties."

Over 118 police officers and 60 protesters injured

The statement claims that during the altercations, over 118 police officers, including a number of senior policemen and female cops, were hurt. Also, it stated that the medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police officers was still in progress, and that some sixty protestors had been hurt. Protesters were arrested at Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar, and Parliament Street as the situation worsened.

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