Diljit Dosanjh has rocked his debut stage at Coachella 2023. The Punjabi singer made history for Indians. Dressed as a true blue Punjabi in a black dhoti and turban, he made the crowd groove. Even Diplo danced his heart out. This time, it is a big win for Asians. Korean pop band Blackpink performed as the headliner much to the delight of their fans. Diljit Dosanjh has made the whole of India proud. Coachella 2023 is one of the top music festivals in the US. Today, we will see a performance by Jackson Wang. He is also one of the top Asian international artistes. Also Read - BLACKPINK: Rose fans rally around her ahead of Coachella performance after the singer gets embroiled in malicious drug use rumours

DESIS ON CLOUD NINE OVER DILJIT DOSANJH

Diljit Dosanjh has made waves both as an actor and singer. The Punjabi community is also very proud of their boy along with the rest of India. BTS Jungkook was also there at the music festival. We wonder if he saw Diljit Dosanjh perform. Take a look at some of the tweets....

We can see that this is an epic moment for the entire South Asian community. Even singer Ali Sethi was representing the Indian subcontinent. The groovy videos are proof that he created magic.