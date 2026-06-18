Cocktail 2 advance booking collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film signals STRONG opening

Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic entertainer has sold around 70,000 tickets in national chains, generating over Rs 4 crore in advance sales. The film is expected to open strongly at the box office when it releases on June 19, 2026.

Cocktail 2 advance booking collection: The wait for Cocktail 2 is finally coming to an end, and there’s this noticeable buzz building around the film. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic entertainer is all set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. Now, as a sequel to the much-loved 2012 hit Cocktail, the movie brings back that kind of nostalgia for longtime fans while still promising a fresher tale, with new characters and a more modern take on relationships.

Can Cocktail 2 open on a strong note?

What makes this project particularly interesting is the kind of fresh pairing where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon with Rashmika Mandanna sort of come together. The three leads have generated quite a lot of curiosity, especially after the trailer and the songs started making the rounds online. Shahid, who’s known for charm and versatility, is getting back into a light-hearted romantic zone again, and Kriti plus Rashmika bring their own vibe and magnetism into the mix. The early reactions are pointing out that their chemistry might end up being one of the major highlights so far.

Cocktail 2 advance booking collection

Advance bookings for Cocktail 2 have started on a positive note. According to some early numbers from Sacnilk, the movie is said to have already moved around 70,000 tickets across the big national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. So that would mean an estimated gross of more than Rs 4 crore, also counting blocked seats. Trade analysts feel these figures might climb pretty fast once the release date gets nearer and closer, depending on how things progress in the last stretch. The film is projected to kick off somewhere in the range of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore; it really hinges on the final walk-ins and the overall audience reception.

Also, the music has been doing its part, quietly building that kind of buzz people notice. Multiple tracks from the soundtrack have been performing well on social media, and that is adding a lot to the pre-release excitement. Now, as the release date comes in, everyone is basically watching whether Shahid Kapoor can pull off another hit, and whether the new cast can recreate that same magic from the original.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the original Cocktail, the film is expected to carry forward the same breezy, feel-good vibe that made the first one a favourite. The original movie became popular for its blend of romance, friendship, heartbreak, and fun moments in a beautiful London setting. While the sequel tells a completely new story, the franchise name still holds a special place for many who grew up watching the 2012 film.

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